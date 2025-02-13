CCTV footage shows cat placed meat in temple in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Natraj Nagar after meat was found inside a temple under the Tappachabutra police station limits on Wednesday morning.

Upon being alerted, the police formed four teams to investigate the matter. Senior officers visited the site to assess the situation. The police analysed CCTV footage from surrounding areas to determine how the meat had entered the premises.

“During the investigation, footage from the temple’s north-facing camera clearly showed a cat carrying a piece of meat in its mouth and entering the premises. The video evidence confirmed that the cat was responsible for placing the meat,” the police said.

However, before the cops could confirm the source of the meat, news of its presence in the temple led to protests by locals. The situation was brought under control after officials clarified the findings.

The police urged citizens not to spread rumours or misinformation regarding the incident. “In light of the evidence, we appeal to the public to remain calm,” said SHO A Ramulu.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha directed officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report on the incident.