EYVA 2.0: BlueSemi brings to you a pocket-sized health coach

You've definitely felt a sudden pain, tingling sensation, or some odd ‘symptom’ at several points in life. And you are most likely joking if you say you have never — at least once — curiously slid down the browser spiral to self-diagnose. One step ahead and you’re at the doctor’s, frantically describing with theatrical expressions why there is no hope for you, while she watches on with an amused grin. But what if you understood the ‘what’, ‘why’ and ‘how’ before worrying sick about being sick?
IIIT-H alumnus Sunil Maddikatla’s startup, BlueSemi, has developed EYVA 2.0, which answers this and more. Like its predecessor EYVA, the pocket-sized and affordable 2.0 measures six key vitals of the human body — blood glucose, HbA1c, ECG, blood pressure, oxygen and heart rate — with just a touch and connects to a mobile app where you can see the readings. But 2.0, which is all set to hit the Indian market and those in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, goes far beyond just the ‘what’.
Why + how = 2.0
While the older version used foundational AI to create patterns from the data and present the readings for six vitals, 2.0 uses integrative AI, which helps the device make meaningful correlations, interpret them, and make suggestions.
“Simply put, EYVA 2.0 is your personal health coach,” quips Sunil. “Users told us that they want something which goes beyond just telling them their vitals. We have been testing 2.0 for the last six months with the help of beta users,” he says.
EYVA 2.0 is more personalised, with a non-AI voice and more emotionally intelligent approach. Sunil points out, “For example, you can ask it, ‘Why am I getting frequent headaches?’ It will first gather data on your six vitals. So, it is customised right from the start; it will probably correlate the headache to dehydration, and the dehydration to an odd heart rate. It will then suggest what you can do to tackle the problem.”
EYVA 2.0 trumps all
Unlike other sensors, the gadget uses what is called four-dimensional blood-analysing technology, which has been patented by BlueSemi in the USA, Europe, UK, UAE, South Africa, and India.
“There are ‘high-end’ — and might I add, costlier — medtech devices from the West, but they mostly only measure your heart rate. As mentioned, EYVA 2.0 goes far beyond that. It currently costs only `16,650 and can store four health profiles, perfect for an average family,” notes Sunil.
Replacement, no, disruptor, yes
Sunil stresses that 2.0 does not, in any way, replace doctors. “The gadget will not blindly advise you. It will thoroughly study your vitals and come up with more realistic solutions and goals to your queries, essentially clearing the noise in your head, which helps if and when you need to see a doctor,” he notes. It is also strongly regulated. “In case the gadget is not qualified to accurately answer your question, it will suggest you see a doctor. This is our ethical responsibility as a medtech startup,” the founder notes.
Doctors, who make up 18% of 2.0’s beta users, recognise the device’s capabilities. Dr Ravi Teja Rudraraju, sports medicine and robotic knee surgeon specialist at Apollo Hospitals, says, “EYVA enhances your understanding of metabolic health in your day-to-day life. The AI suggestions will revolutionise your food and lifestyle choices to an extent of suggesting when you can have a coffee or work out.”
A product of passion
The name, Sunil says, is inspired by ‘Eywa’ from the movie Avatar. “In the movie, she is a Goddess of sorts of a healthy and connected planet,” says the founder.
So far, BlueSemi has raised $2.5 million in three rounds from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), including those from Google, Samsung, and Microsoft. “No investor has invested less than $250,000. We are looking to raise a Series A funding. The company is also funded by DST (Department of Science and Technology) and MeITY (Ministry of Electronics & IT),” shares Sunil.
In an era where seemingly people fall prey to heart attacks, diabetes, and a slew of vicious diseases, Sunil wants EYVA 2.0 to take care of its users in a meticulous yet personalised way. He expresses, “Oh, we’ve had our share of challenges. For any company like us with just one product to offer, there is a lot at stake. But why do we keep pushing ourselves? Three words — passion, passion, and passion.”