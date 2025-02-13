EYVA 2.0: BlueSemi brings to you a pocket-sized health coach

You've definitely felt a sudden pain, tingling sensation, or some odd ‘symptom’ at several points in life. And you are most likely joking if you say you have never — at least once — curiously slid down the browser spiral to self-diagnose. One step ahead and you’re at the doctor’s, frantically describing with theatrical expressions why there is no hope for you, while she watches on with an amused grin. But what if you understood the ‘what’, ‘why’ and ‘how’ before worrying sick about being sick?

IIIT-H alumnus Sunil Maddikatla’s startup, BlueSemi, has developed EYVA 2.0, which answers this and more. Like its predecessor EYVA, the pocket-sized and affordable 2.0 measures six key vitals of the human body — blood glucose, HbA1c, ECG, blood pressure, oxygen and heart rate — with just a touch and connects to a mobile app where you can see the readings. But 2.0, which is all set to hit the Indian market and those in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, goes far beyond just the ‘what’.