Himalayas on canvas: ICONART exhibit ‘Eternal and Ethereal Himalayas’ stuns all

Amita Talwar, photographer, documentary filmmaker, and artist

In October 2023, Dwij’s mother, a school teacher in Rajasthan, reached out to AFC after a botched spinal surgery left her son in severe pain, with septic implants. AFC raised funds for his second surgery and continues to cover his physiotherapy bills. When I told my friend Avani about his plight, she suggested reaching out to the artist community for help. Sathyaprasad Yachendra was the first to offer support, followed by 50 other artists who created unique works for the cause. Through this exhibition, we aim to raise funds for Dwij’s third surgery, which will help him walk and return to school. For my piece, I layered three of Sathyaprasad’s photographs with digital filters and then hand-painted them with pencils, crayons, and charcoal on acid-free archival paper.