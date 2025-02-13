Himalayas on canvas: ICONART exhibit ‘Eternal and Ethereal Himalayas’ stuns all

Art has a unique way of reaching beyond the canvas to transform lives. The ‘Eternal and Ethereal Himalayas’ exhibition brought together 50 artists, inspired by the beauty of the Himalayas, to create something truly special. This wasn’t just about showcasing art — it was a fundraising art exhibition by ICONART and Art for Causes (AFC) to support a young boy’s surgery. Artists spoke to CE about their experiences and inspirations.
Prof Anjani Reddy, former HOD of Painting Department, JNAFAU
One morning, Dr Avani Rao Gandra from ICONART called to share a beautiful concept — creating a painting of the Himalayas with the stunning photographs taken by Sathyaprasad Yachendra as inspiration. The exhibition aimed to raise funds for Dwij’s spinal surgery; I was drawn to both the cause and idea. The Himalayas evoke a sense of divinity, especially Mt. Kailash, where I imagine Lord Shiva and Parvati. This is my third piece in the Kailash series.
Madhu Kuruva, artist and MFA (Painting)
My painting at the exhibition was inspired by the Himalayas and its rich history, spiritual essence, and mystical allure. Inspired by Sathyaprasad Yachendra’s work, I sought to capture the divine energy of this sacred land, known as the home of Lord Shiva. Drawing from mythology, such as the Mahabharata, and beliefs in hidden secrets within the mountains, I added the names of places in both Telugu and English. This encourages viewers to reflect on their own journey of discovery.
Amita Talwar, photographer, documentary filmmaker, and artist
In October 2023, Dwij’s mother, a school teacher in Rajasthan, reached out to AFC after a botched spinal surgery left her son in severe pain, with septic implants. AFC raised funds for his second surgery and continues to cover his physiotherapy bills. When I told my friend Avani about his plight, she suggested reaching out to the artist community for help. Sathyaprasad Yachendra was the first to offer support, followed by 50 other artists who created unique works for the cause. Through this exhibition, we aim to raise funds for Dwij’s third surgery, which will help him walk and return to school. For my piece, I layered three of Sathyaprasad’s photographs with digital filters and then hand-painted them with pencils, crayons, and charcoal on acid-free archival paper.
Dr Prof R Lakshmi Reddy, practicing artist, doctorate from HCU, and retired professor, NIFT
The magnificent yellow life (Kaanti) of the Himalayas inspired me to create large strokes of yellow mountains, meandering and sloping down into a valley. Within this valley, green, fertile land is bathed in Kaanti, radiating hope and the bright side of life. The scene rises again, blending into soft, grey velvet that adds warmth. As I created my painting while drawing inspiration from Sathyaprasad’s photograph, I couldn’t help but notice how the utensils we use at home hold similar depths and curves. Just like a painting, our lives move forward through interconnected lines, shapes, textures, and colours, creating balance and holistic growth.