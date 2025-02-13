Love stories in strokes and shades

'Our journey — a balance of love, growth, and creative synergy’

Pavan: Our story began in 2007 as colleagues when we were teaching at a fine arts college after completing our master’s degrees. Our artistic styles are quite different — my bold, vibrant strokes, influenced by my JJ School of Arts background, contrast Sweta’s pastel, earthy, layered acrylic renderings, which are shaped by her time at Santiniketan. These diverse influences allow us to exchange ideas, blending the dynamic energy of city life with the delicate sensitivity of human experiences. She’s extremely supportive, always pushing me to do my best.

Sweta: When I met Pavan, his energy and passion for art were truly inspiring, pushing me to experiment and grow alongside our students. As time passed, our friendship evolved, and we chose to walk together in life, sharing our artistic aspirations. Being a full-time artist demands patience, resilience, and mutual support. Throughout our journey, we have stood by each other, and whenever I slowed down due to family responsibilities, Pavan always encouraged me to push beyond my limits and pursue my dreams. Pavan’s spontaneity is often complemented by my steady, introspective nature. This dynamic inspires him to refine his wooden assemblages and drawings with intricate details. Our journey so far has been an exciting balance of love, growth, and creative synergy.