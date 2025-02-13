No adulteration of milk found during special drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Following reports of milk adulteration in a neighbouring state, the state Food Safety Department conducted a special drive early on February 11 at nine loose milk collection and distribution centres in East Hyderabad. While no prohibited additives were detected, some sanitary lapses were observed at certain locations.

Two teams conducted inspections in Karmanghat, Linnojiguda, LB Nagar and Hayathnagar. They were accompanied by two Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles, equipped with milk-o-screen devices and lab technicians for on-the-spot testing.

Testing revealed no presence of prohibited additives like maltodextrin, urea or peroxide in any of the samples. However, some documentary and sanitary deficiencies were noted at the inspected premises, and notices are being issued for further action under the FSS Act, 2006. Samples of other dairy products, such as ghee and curd, were also collected and sent to the lab for detailed analysis.

The food business operators at the inspected locations were educated about the harmful effects of maltodextrin and other additives and instructed to implement testing measures at the milk collection level.