Anantyam Qalaa Art Gallery's exhibition is all things love

She also asked the guests to share their wisdom for emerging artists, and Madhuri spoke about the power of surrounding yourself with people you admire, pinpointing that being in the company of those who inspire you will naturally elevate you. Sadashiv stressed the importance of integrity, reminding everyone never to forget those who helped them along the way. Sailesh reflected on the privilege of being an artist, saying that very few people get to do what they truly love, and those who do should cherish it.

‘Love Affair’ also showcases the unique expressions of love through the works of three extraordinary artists, including Bandana Kumari, who used birds, animals, flower and natural subjects. In her paintings, she presents women as the strongest creatures of God, depicted as a bird or aboard a lion, with an imagined masculine aura yet in sublime forms of love.

And then there is Srinidhi Dabriwal, who aims to capture the essence of the natural world and inspire others to appreciate and protect it. She has depicted ‘ferocious’ animals in soft, happy, and loving ways. She said, “We always speak of racial bias in the human world, but when we think of the lion, for example, it is always wild and ready to attack. Why can’t we think of animals such as lions and tigers as gentle, loving animals?"

Finally, Vazda Khan's inspiration comes from the natural world — how roots find their way through soil, how galaxies spiral and evolve, and her love for the ultimate force. She's equally fascinated by the inner world of thought and emotion, the connections that shape who we are. Her work aims to capture something that feels simultaneously familiar and otherworldly.