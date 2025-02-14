Anantyam Qalaa Art Gallery's exhibition is all things love

As Valentine's season continues in the city, love isn’t just in the air — it’s on the walls as well. A few galleries have turned into canvases of romance, and Anantyam Qalaa Art Gallery in Kokapet-Narsingi is leading the way with ‘Love Affair’, an art exhibition that celebrates love in all its beautiful forms.
The grand preview took place on February 9 and featured an engaging round table discussion with some incredible guests — Madhuri Duggirala, vice president of Google India Pvt Ltd, Sadashiv Sawant, an art maestro, and Sailesh Konalu, a renowned film director. Anantyam Qalaa founder Jyotsna Kumar played the perfect host, guiding a rich and thought-provoking conversation. From the struggles of artists to the fine art of investment and from leadership to love, the discussion was a deep dive into the fascinating intersections of creativity and commerce.
She also asked the guests to share their wisdom for emerging artists, and Madhuri spoke about the power of surrounding yourself with people you admire, pinpointing that being in the company of those who inspire you will naturally elevate you. Sadashiv stressed the importance of integrity, reminding everyone never to forget those who helped them along the way. Sailesh reflected on the privilege of being an artist, saying that very few people get to do what they truly love, and those who do should cherish it.
‘Love Affair’ also showcases the unique expressions of love through the works of three extraordinary artists, including Bandana Kumari, who used birds, animals, flower and natural subjects. In her paintings, she presents women as the strongest creatures of God, depicted as a bird or aboard a lion, with an imagined masculine aura yet in sublime forms of love.
And then there is Srinidhi Dabriwal, who aims to capture the essence of the natural world and inspire others to appreciate and protect it. She has depicted ‘ferocious’ animals in soft, happy, and loving ways. She said, “We always speak of racial bias in the human world, but when we think of the lion, for example, it is always wild and ready to attack. Why can’t we think of animals such as lions and tigers as gentle, loving animals?"
Finally, Vazda Khan's inspiration comes from the natural world — how roots find their way through soil, how galaxies spiral and evolve, and her love for the ultimate force. She's equally fascinated by the inner world of thought and emotion, the connections that shape who we are. Her work aims to capture something that feels simultaneously familiar and otherworldly.
That’s not all — the exhibit also stuns one with experimental pieces, including luxury clutch bags by designer Shrda Mahajan, a perfect symbol of self-love and indulgence, and a thought-provoking 'Love Table' by Arti Nagpal, who transforms wood furniture into storytelling canvases.
For everyone who wishes to indulge in the celebration of love and art, the exhibit is on until March 2.