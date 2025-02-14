Convict throws slipper at woman judge in court in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A convict, Sardar Chamkorthi alias Karan Singh, sparked chaos at the IX Additional District and Sessions Court judge in Rangareddy district on Thursday by hurling a chappal (slipper) at the judge during a hearing.

Chamkorthi, who was recently sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment on February 11 in a 2023 attempted murder case of a police personnel filed at Jagadgirigutta police station, had been lodged at Cherlapally Central Jail. He was produced before the court on Thursday in connection with a separate murder case.

According to LB Nagar police, Chamkorthi requested to speak with the judge but began verbally abusing her and threw a chappal and missed the target. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened, dragging him out of the courtroom as enraged advocates physically assaulted him before handing him over to authorities.

A case has been registered under Sections 132 (criminal force against a public servant), 267 (insult during judicial proceedings), 352 (insult in any manner) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).