Iconic Secunderabad railway station makes way for new building

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated the demolition of Secunderabad Railway Station’s main terminal buildings, launching a comprehensive Rs 720 crore redevelopment project to modernise the facility into a world-class transit hub.

Classified as a Non-Suburban Grade 1 (NSG1) station, the revamp aims to address long-standing infrastructural issues, including plumbing deficiencies, while enhancing passenger amenities for its daily footfall of 1.5 lakh commuters and 180 trains. Officials underscored the urgency of the upgrade, emphasising the need to align the station with contemporary standards of efficiency and comfort. “The old building had many plumbing and other issues,” an official told TNIE.

The contract for the 36-month redevelopment was awarded to Girdharilal Constructions Pvt. Ltd in February 2020.

The project includes constructing iconic terminal buildings on both the northern and southern sides, each featuring G+3 floors, alongside a double-storey sky concourse integrating retail outlets, cafeterias and passenger amenities. To ease congestion, multi-level parking will be developed on the northern side and underground parking on the southern side.

To help improve connectivity

Additionally, two 7.5-metre-wide walkways equipped with travelators (moving walkways) will improve connectivity between key sections of the station, the officials said.

Once completed, the redeveloped station is expected to streamline passenger movement, reduce operational bottlenecks, and elevate the travel experience through modern, sustainable design. The demolition phase is currently underway, with phased construction set to follow.

Proposed additions