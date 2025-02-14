Police serve notice to MLC Srinivasa Reddy over cockfights, betting at farmhouse in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Thursday issued a notice to BRS MLC Pochampally Srinivasa Reddy under Section 35 of the BNSS, seeking an explanation regarding alleged rooster fights and betting at a farmhouse near Tolkatta village under Moinabad police station limits.

The notice stated that based on collected evidence, the farmhouse was found to belong to Srinivas Reddy. “In this regard, you are required to provide an explanation and submit any relevant documents or evidence to assist in the investigation within four days of receiving this notice. Failure to do so will be construed as a lack of evidence, and the case will be finalised based on the merits of the investigation,” the notice read.

Following a tip-off, police raided the farmhouse on the evening of February 11. Moinabad Inspector G Pavan Kumar Reddy told TNIE that a case was registered against 61 persons. After questioning them at the police station, they were released with notices.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of the prime accused, Bhupathi Raju Shiva Kumar Varma, his photos with Andhra Pradesh ministers went viral on social media, with claims that he is associated with a political party.

MLC denies involvement

Responding to the notice, the MLC clarified that he purchased the property in 2018, but his nephew, Gnanadev Reddy, had been managing it. “Without my knowledge, Gnanadev Reddy leased the property to Varra Ramesh Kumar, who then transferred it to Venkatapathi Raju. I have no involvement in illegal activities. I have also lodged a complaint with the police, requesting action against the responsible persons,” he said in a release.