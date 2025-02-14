Prakruti Resorts demolished for FTL violations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of the complaints of construction within Komati kunta’s FTL areas by Prakruti Resorts and Prakruti Convention (PRPC) centre, HYDRAA demolished its structures in Devaryamjal village, Thumkunta municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Thursday.

Prior to demolishing the structures, HYDRAA conducted a full-scale investigation with irrigation, revenue and municipality officials. It was reported that PRPC, built around Komati kunta, did not have the necessary approvals.

PRPC representatives approached the Telangana High Court regarding the HYDRAA notices. Based on reports submitted by irrigation, revenue and municipality officials, the high court ruled that the structures built within the lake’s FTL limits must be demolished.

The representatives then requested the HC to grant them 30 days to remove the structures themselves. When the structures remained after 30 days, HYDRAA took action on Thursday and carried out the demolition.