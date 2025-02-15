GHMC to launch rs 5,942 crore H-CITI project to ease Hyderabad traffic

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to launch the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, a major initiative aimed at reshaping the city’s urban landscape.

The project will implement multiple infrastructure developments, including flyovers, underpasses, and road widening projects, to ease traffic congestion and enhance urban connectivity.

According to officials, H-CITI includes 38 projects across seven packages totalling Rs 5,942 crore. The initiative is based on a Comprehensive Traffic Study by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which identified critical congestion points and traffic bottlenecks across the city.

As part of Phase-I, GHMC will invite bids in February for the construction of 10 flyovers and underpasses spanning 13.56 km and six major road-widening projects covering 6.585 km, totalling 16 works across 20.145 km at an estimated cost of Rs 2,400 crore.

Phase-I projects