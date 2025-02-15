India’s newest drug: Outrage

India is a tropical country, which means that we don’t just have high temperatures — we have high tempers too. Scientists call it the ‘heat-aggression hypothesis’. I call it ‘easily outraged’. Basically, the hotter it gets, the angrier we get. All the ACs and fridges we have so far have been proven to cool only our bodies, not so much our minds.

And with global warming on the rise, our tempers have started hitting the roof — literally. We debuted on the global outrage stage when a certain top-level Russian tennis player failed to recognise India’s favorite batsman. Then came Deepika’s cleavage commotion, Kareena’s son’s name, and Snapchat’s CEO allegedly calling India poor. We started combining outrage with patriarchy, religious hate, and bad grammar.