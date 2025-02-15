Royal feast, regal experience: Peshawri in ITC Kohenur completes one delicious year

Each of us took turns holding a big bottle of champagne and pouring its sparkling contents into a tower of champagne glasses. While some did it with confident gusto, others quivered with the worry of shattering it all. Nevertheless, everyone thoroughly enjoyed participating in this little ritual to start the celebrations of the first anniversary of Peshawri - ITC Kohenur, Hitech City.

What followed was an indulgent, decadent meal, in line with Peshawri’s famous North-West Frontier Cuisine, which traces its origins to the North-West Frontier, a region that was part of British India and is now in Pakistan. Tucking into this historical cuisine was a unique experience — both vegetarians and non-vegetarians were in for a treat as the serving staff swiftly brought to our tables mouthwatering dishes, one after the other.