Say Lazeez: Bringing the Middle East to your plate at Okra

We started with Fattoush, made with mixed green salad, pita croutons, and Salatan Dijaj, which was chicken salad. The beauty of Middle Eastern food lies in its grilled delights — from the live counter, we devoured the Dijaj Shawarma, pita pockets stuffed with pan-grilled chicken. We also had Shish Lamb Kebab, a ground meat lamb kebab, Shish Tawook, a grilled chicken kebab, Samak Mishwi, which was grilled fish, and Rubiyan Mishwi, grilled prawns. Paired with hummus and broccoli dips, this made for a scrumptious experience.

Moving on to the main course, we had Kabsa Dijaj, which was Arabic chicken biryani, and Rubiyan Nasaf, prawns in semi-dry gravy which had the perfect balance of flavours. Salona Batata, a delightful potato gravy, was also a standout dish in the buffet spread. And isn’t dessert always par for the course? So, we savoured the rich milk pudding, Mahalabia, which was a great end to the meal.