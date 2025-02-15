Secunderabad railway station redevelopment underway, 40% work complete

HYDERABAD: Railway authorities have commenced the demolition work on the Secunderabad railway station’s main building, with the terminal’s right end, including the RPF office, largely reduced to rubble by Friday.

An SCR official told TNIE: “The work is being done in phases to avoid passenger inconvenience. The existing structure had several structural issues, making redevelopment necessary.” The project, costing around `720 crore, aims to modernise the station with a ground-plus-three-floor building.

Built in 1874 during the Nizam era, the 151-year-old building once served as the principal terminal of Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR). Following the Nizam Railways’ merger with Indian Railways in 1951, a major renovation was completed in 1952. While platform one remains operational, some trains will shift to the Cherlapalli terminal next month.

Earlier, a 100-metre section near the Ganesh Temple was demolished for a multi-level parking complex, now under construction. A temporary booking office has been set up, and a new RPF building is complete.

On the south side, 90% of basement construction is done. The ground floor will serve as a drop-off zone, while basement levels will provide parking for 200 vehicles. “Nearly 40% of the total redevelopment work is complete, with the project slated for completion by November this year,” said the official.