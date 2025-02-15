Shankar Melkote: Acting has always been a hobby for me

Since your first film, Srivariki Premalekha, you have collaborated with so many artistes. Can you share one moment that had a significant impact on your career?

I remember being called to Madras for a screen test with director Jandhyala Subrahmanya Sastry, known as the king of comedy. However, Jandhyala took one look at me and said, “Does this man need a screen test?” I was pleasantly surprised and deeply honoured by his confidence in me.

The shooting was done in Visakhapatnam with Jandhyala and it was an unforgettable experience. The film was incredibly well-made, filled with humour, and audiences loved it. It also marked the start of my journey in Telugu films.

Several years ago, we were sitting among the rocks in Gundlapochampally. We were having dinner by the lantern light — back then, it was a small village.

Shyam Benegal, my dear friend and mentor, was sitting there, looking at me intently. Suddenly, he called for Shama Zaidi, the costume designer, and said, “Shama, Shankar is playing the lawyer tomorrow. See that he gets ready.”

The whole village bargained with Shyam — it was getting dark, and he wanted my sideburns shortened for a particular look. Once that was sorted, he asked me, “You’ve been a lawyer before, haven’t you?” I said, “Yes.”

“Do you have the clothes?” he asked. “Yes, all of them except the gown. I gave that away,” I replied.

“No gown required,” he said, quickly adding, “We’re shooting in your chambers.”

I had the privilege of working alongside Girish Karnad. I thought to myself, “Wow, this is too much luck!” I was on cloud nine. (laughs) That was my first feature film, a Hindi one called Nishant — quite the unforgettable beginning!