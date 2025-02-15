Sumukhi Suresh: I’m sufficiently overconfident and mostly underconfident

How did you start your comedy journey?

It all happened by chance. I was working in a food laboratory and wanted to do something in the evenings. Since I had done theatre in Chennai while studying, I thought I’d get back into it. I went for what I thought was a play audition, but it turned out to be an improv show. I just went with it. Over time, I got into sketch comedy and met comedians like Kenny Sebastian and Naveen Richard, and one day, I thought — let’s give this a full try. And that was it.

Tell us something about your upcoming show, ‘Hoemonal’.

I’m so excited to finally come to Hyderabad! People kept asking, ‘When are you coming?’ and I had no idea there was this demand. ‘Hoemonal’ is my honest, self-deprecating take on dating, societal expectations, and failing at being a ‘w***e’.