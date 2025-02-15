Sumukhi Suresh: I’m sufficiently overconfident and mostly underconfident
Sumukhi Suresh never planned to be a comedian — it just happened. From mistaking an improv audition for a play to presenting her show, ‘Hoemonal’, in the massive 2,000-seater auditorium of Shilpakala Vedika on February 22, her journey has been a mix of guts, humour, and a little bit of chaos. Ahead of her show, she talks to CE about comedy, food, challenges, and why she’s perfectly fine with dying alone — on her terms.
Excerpts
How did you start your comedy journey?
It all happened by chance. I was working in a food laboratory and wanted to do something in the evenings. Since I had done theatre in Chennai while studying, I thought I’d get back into it. I went for what I thought was a play audition, but it turned out to be an improv show. I just went with it. Over time, I got into sketch comedy and met comedians like Kenny Sebastian and Naveen Richard, and one day, I thought — let’s give this a full try. And that was it.
Tell us something about your upcoming show, ‘Hoemonal’.
I’m so excited to finally come to Hyderabad! People kept asking, ‘When are you coming?’ and I had no idea there was this demand. ‘Hoemonal’ is my honest, self-deprecating take on dating, societal expectations, and failing at being a ‘w***e’.
What’s your favourite food in Hyderabad?
Unfortunately for the world, I’m a vegetarian. But Andhra meals? I’m obsessed. Right from Pappu Annam to Gongura Pachadi, spicy food is my thing.
Is there a weird or funny pre-stage ritual you do before your shows?
On show days, I have to work out because in my head, I feel like my jawline will pop! It won’t, but I still do it. (laughs) Then, I will tell everybody to get two bananas and one black coffee. Do I eat bananas? No. Black coffee? Just two sips. (laughs) And one hour before the show, I go completely silent — which is weird because I’m never quiet. My team panics every time. But really, I just don’t want to talk before the show.
If you had to collaborate with anyone from the past or present, who would it be and why?
I would have loved to collaborate with Sridevi, a star, an icon, and so talented. Performing with her or writing for her would have been a dream. And not just her — Indian actress-comedian Manorama and actor-comedian Crazy Mohan too. Just imagine being around that kind of talent. Incredible!
Any special memories or moments from Hyderabad that you recall?
Hyderabad is more than just a city for me — it’s a place filled with memories and milestones. A special memory is that my first-ever corporate show happened in this city, where I got my first proper paycheck. In a way, Hyderabad is where my financial journey began. I think that’s why everything is going the way it is now.
Being a comedian isn’t easy, and the challenges can be even greater for women in the comedy scene. How do you navigate them?
By boldly booking a 2,000-seater. I didn’t need motivation — I just went for it. It’s not self-sabotage but a mix of being sufficiently overconfident and mostly underconfident. That’s what keeps me going. Women in stand-up? So many voices are coming in, but there’s still more to hear, especially from Tier-2 cities. Audiences need to stop questioning if women are funny. We’re here, we’re staying.
Managing one thing is tough, but you do it all — writing, stand-up, acting, and hosting. What’s your secret?
Honestly, I’m just glad I can handle it; it’s a good problem to have. If I weren’t juggling multiple things, I’d probably destroy myself because I’ve always been this way. Writing forces discipline into me, performing is exhilarating, acting feels rebellious yet meditative, and hosting? That’s just a by-product of everything.
What is your creative process?
In stand-up, I perform first and write later because my best work comes out naturally on stage. The audience’s reactions help me shape it, and I love experimenting with different versions of the same story. For writing shows and movies, I focus on the characters first, then the story, and finally the screenplay. But my favourite part? Dialogue writing — I wrote dialogues for Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL.
Your latest fan moment?
Meeting Shah Rukh Khan was something else — unreal. I can’t even properly put it in words. It wasn’t just a fan moment; it was the fan moment. The charm, the aura, the sheer presence — he’s a star in every sense of the word. I was completely silent the whole time, staring at him and taking it all in. People around me said, ‘Babe, ask a question!’ and I replied, ‘Yes, yes, I’ll ask.’ But honestly? I was just too overwhelmed.
What has comedy taught you about life?
Comedy has a way of transforming sadness, channelling it into a different kind of energy. It gives me an outlet to release that energy instead of being consumed by it. But comedy is tough. One day you’re killing it on stage, but the next day you mess up at an open mic. It keeps you humble.
What makes Sumukhi the Sumukhi Suresh?
I don’t know if there’s a right answer. I’m still figuring that out. Well, my instincts have always been great. But honestly, it’s my mom. I could be acting, writing, or doing stand-up, but she’ll still say, ‘Pull your top up’. This keeps me grounded.