The Mazzo Bar Takeover: A cocktail ride to Japan

Excerpts

Tell us about ‘The Mazzo Bar Takeover: Season 1’.

I created a cocktail menu called ‘Journey to Japan’ to bring Japanese flavours to Hyderabad. This menu was originally made for JW Marriott Aerocity’s Japanese restaurant, and it was a hit there. Later, the team at Mazzo suggested trying it here, and I agreed.

Can you highlight some of the ingredients and flavours that you used?

The menu incorporates Japanese ingredients and umami-rich flavours. For instance, The Ramen Revival offers the taste of ramen in liquid form with a touch of Japanese whiskey. It’s for ramen enthusiasts and fans of Japanese culture, such as Naruto fans who love seeing ramen in the series.

What inspired you to become a mixologist?

I started my career at Taj Chandigarh in 2020 as an F&B associate, with no initial interest in bartending. But after observing my supervisor making drinks and seeing how bartenders bring a unique touch to the dining experience, I got passionate about it. I began learning classic cocktails, flavour profiles, and the art of balancing drinks. For me, success is not polite feedback but when guests genuinely appreciate and repeat orders for your cocktails.