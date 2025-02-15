The Mazzo Bar Takeover: A cocktail ride to Japan

Far away from the chaos of the city, on the 13th floor at Marriott Executive Apartments in Gachibowli, there is a spot where the difference between city lights and stars blurs. Add a cool breeze, a pool reflecting all the lights around it, and a cosy corner table laden with food and unique cocktails — what better way to spend an evening? This was the scene at Mazzo Rooftop Bar for its special cocktail event, ‘The Mazzo Bar Takeover: Season 1’.
Mixologist Akshay Kumar — a Top 100 Finalist in the 2024 World Class India competition and the North Winner and India Finalist at the Marriott APEC Cocktail Championship — created eight unique cocktails as part of his ‘Journey to Japan’ cocktail series. Each one had its own twist, blending bold flavours and cultural vibes. Standouts were The Ramen Revival, which brought umami to life in a highball, and Tokyo Firestorm, a tropical tequila creation with passion fruit and a spicy chilli punch. The masterful mixologist spoke to CE about the event, the intricacies of mixology, and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about ‘The Mazzo Bar Takeover: Season 1’.
I created a cocktail menu called ‘Journey to Japan’ to bring Japanese flavours to Hyderabad. This menu was originally made for JW Marriott Aerocity’s Japanese restaurant, and it was a hit there. Later, the team at Mazzo suggested trying it here, and I agreed.
Can you highlight some of the ingredients and flavours that you used?
The menu incorporates Japanese ingredients and umami-rich flavours. For instance, The Ramen Revival offers the taste of ramen in liquid form with a touch of Japanese whiskey. It’s for ramen enthusiasts and fans of Japanese culture, such as Naruto fans who love seeing ramen in the series.
What inspired you to become a mixologist?
I started my career at Taj Chandigarh in 2020 as an F&B associate, with no initial interest in bartending. But after observing my supervisor making drinks and seeing how bartenders bring a unique touch to the dining experience, I got passionate about it. I began learning classic cocktails, flavour profiles, and the art of balancing drinks. For me, success is not polite feedback but when guests genuinely appreciate and repeat orders for your cocktails.
What is your go-to ingredient when it comes to drinks?
I love using fresh fruits. I avoid artificial syrups and prefer natural sweeteners like honey. Sustainability is important to me, and fresh ingredients help create vibrant flavours.
What is your creative process to create a new drink?
I start by imagining the final flavour profile. During competitions, I work with mystery ingredients to craft cocktails by envisioning their flavours. My experience helps me predict the outcome without wasting alcohol — I process the possibilities in my mind first and then choose the best approach.
Do you also use non-alcoholic spirits in your cocktails?
Low-ABV and non-alcohol options are becoming increasingly popular in India. We use non-alcoholic wines at our hotel, and people love them.
What trends do you see in 2025?
In 2024, tequila was massive, but the focus has now shifted to storytelling.
People enjoy cocktails that resonate with personal stories or experiences, making the drinking experience more meaningful.
Any tips for upcoming bartenders?
Be passionate about what you do. Whether it’s bartending or anything else, passion and perseverance will lead to success. Don’t overthink — keep doing what you love, and you’ll succeed one day.