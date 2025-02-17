Carnatic music and dance take centre stage at Kala Utsav 2025

The hall buzzed with the soulful sounds of Carnatic music, wrapping everyone in a melodious warmth. As the notes danced through the air, the audience responded in their own ways — some nodded along in quiet appreciation, and others were completely immersed in the performance. Children sat, their eyes wide with wonder, while the elders exchanged knowing smiles, their faces telling stories of a lifetime spent with this rich tradition. Kala Utsav 2025, held at Saptaparni in Banjara Hills, wasn’t just a festival; it was an experience that people would carry with them long after leaving the hall.

Organised by the Charsur Arts Foundation, the focus wasn’t on filling seats or putting on a flashy show. It was about creating an experience where music, dance, and learning blended seamlessly. Every morning, before the evening concerts, the festival began with a ‘Paathshala’ — a special space where students could learn directly from the same experts who would perform later. Whether it was vocal training on the first day, a veena workshop on the next, or a Bharatanatyam session to finish, the festival wasn’t just for spectators — it invited everyone to be part of something far bigger than themselves.