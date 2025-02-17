Carnatic music and dance take centre stage at Kala Utsav 2025

The hall buzzed with the soulful sounds of Carnatic music, wrapping everyone in a melodious warmth. As the notes danced through the air, the audience responded in their own ways — some nodded along in quiet appreciation, and others were completely immersed in the performance. Children sat, their eyes wide with wonder, while the elders exchanged knowing smiles, their faces telling stories of a lifetime spent with this rich tradition. Kala Utsav 2025, held at Saptaparni in Banjara Hills, wasn’t just a festival; it was an experience that people would carry with them long after leaving the hall.
Organised by the Charsur Arts Foundation, the focus wasn’t on filling seats or putting on a flashy show. It was about creating an experience where music, dance, and learning blended seamlessly. Every morning, before the evening concerts, the festival began with a ‘Paathshala’ — a special space where students could learn directly from the same experts who would perform later. Whether it was vocal training on the first day, a veena workshop on the next, or a Bharatanatyam session to finish, the festival wasn’t just for spectators — it invited everyone to be part of something far bigger than themselves.
Charubala Natarajan, who co-runs Charsur Arts Foundation with her partner Suresh Gopalan, has spent decades ensuring these events feel right. “It’s not a business, We do this because we love it,” Charubala said. She manages everything from artiste coordination and themes to finances, except the technical side, which Suresh takes care of. Together, they’ve done these festivals for over 30 years, shaping how audiences experience Carnatic music. And now, classical dance has been added to the mix.
For years, the Charsur Arts Foundation has organised festivals in Chennai, carefully perfecting every little detail. “The first thing we always focused on at concerts was the sound — if it wasn’t perfect, we weren’t happy. Our goal was to make sure the artists, the audience, and ourselves were all satisfied, and that’s what brought us this far,” she explained.
Now in Hyderabad for the first time, the festival started slowly. “Day one was pretty good, though Fridays aren’t the best. But Saturday and Sunday? We’re almost sold out — even online! It’s amazing to see my people coming out for Carnatic music,” Charubala shared with a smile.
Classical music audiences have long been reluctant to pay for concerts, a mindset shaped by a culture where these performances were often free. “Earlier, people wouldn’t buy tickets for Carnatic music concerts — my mother would ask, ‘Why pay for it?’ But now, it’s become more of a profession, even though the music itself hasn’t changed,” she said, laughing softly.
This year’s inclusion of dance is another step forward. “Dance, like Carnatic music, has reached a point where we can explore it more deeply. We saw similar trends in performance and staging, so we thought — why not do our part to promote and showcase it?” she said.
As the final performance drew close, the energy in the room didn’t immediately fade. Some lingered, chatting with fellow attendees, not quite ready to leave. Others, already lost in thought, walked away with next year’s festival in mind. But Rang Utsav was more than just a series of performances — it was a celebration of life, tradition, and community. Charubala and her team weren’t just hosting an event; they were creating a space where classical arts could continue to evolve, inspire, and thrive for generations to come.