DPRs for three Metro corridors to be ready by March-end: HMRL chief

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director (MD) NVS Reddy on Sunday stated that Metro expansion was progressing rapidly, with detailed project reports (DPRs) for three key routes — Medchal, Shamirpet and the Shamshabad Airport-Future City corridor — set to be submitted to the government by the end of March. He added that traffic surveys and soil testing for these routes are expected to be completed by the end of February.
He also noted that survey and investigative work, required for preparing DPRs for the JBS-Medchal (24 km) and JBS-Shamirpet (21 km) Metro corridors, is advancing at a fast pace. He highlighted that three major studies are critical for DPR preparation: traffic surveys, soil testing (geotechnical investigation) and an environmental impact assessment (EIA).
Future demand to be studied
According to officials, traffic surveys will analyse factors such as current daily commuter volumes, future travel projections, vehicle movement patterns at junctions, pedestrian footfall, travel time for vehicular traffic, the percentage of commuters likely to shift to Metro and passenger density at proposed Metro stations.
The EIA study will assess air quality, particulate matter levels, sources of air and noise pollution, water resources, biodiversity (flora and fauna) and the overall impact of the project on local livelihoods.
Regarding soil testing, NVS Reddy explained that the study will involve a detailed examination of soil and subsoil conditions, an assessment of the load-bearing capacity of soil strata, groundwater levels and seismic risk analysis. This data will be crucial in designing Metro pillars, stations, and other structures to ensure stability and durability, he added.
Since HMDA and the National Highways Authority of India have already conducted some soil studies, Metro authorities are now focusing on soil tests at 25 locations along the JBS-Medchal route and 19 along the JBS-Shamirpet route. So far, 14 tests have been completed in the Medchal corridor and 11 in the Shamirpet corridor, with all tests expected to be finalised by the end of this month, the HMRL chief said.
Making Hyd green
Speaking at the Green Crusaders programme, part of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Telangana Summit 2025, NVS Reddy emphasised that HMRL was committed to making Hyderabad an eco-friendly and people-friendly green city.
On the occasion, he handed over certificates to various organisations that have registered as ‘Green Crusaders’ with IGBC.