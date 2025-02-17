DPRs for three Metro corridors to be ready by March-end: HMRL chief

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director (MD) NVS Reddy on Sunday stated that Metro expansion was progressing rapidly, with detailed project reports (DPRs) for three key routes — Medchal, Shamirpet and the Shamshabad Airport-Future City corridor — set to be submitted to the government by the end of March. He added that traffic surveys and soil testing for these routes are expected to be completed by the end of February.

He also noted that survey and investigative work, required for preparing DPRs for the JBS-Medchal (24 km) and JBS-Shamirpet (21 km) Metro corridors, is advancing at a fast pace. He highlighted that three major studies are critical for DPR preparation: traffic surveys, soil testing (geotechnical investigation) and an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Future demand to be studied

According to officials, traffic surveys will analyse factors such as current daily commuter volumes, future travel projections, vehicle movement patterns at junctions, pedestrian footfall, travel time for vehicular traffic, the percentage of commuters likely to shift to Metro and passenger density at proposed Metro stations.

The EIA study will assess air quality, particulate matter levels, sources of air and noise pollution, water resources, biodiversity (flora and fauna) and the overall impact of the project on local livelihoods.