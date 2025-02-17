Telangana High Court summons HYDRAA inspector on February 20

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed HYDRAA Inspector Rajasekhar to appear before the court on February 20 to explain his alleged high-handed actions.

The judge ordered the standing counsel for HYDRAA to communicate the order to the inspector and directed both the petitioner and respondents to maintain the status quo regarding the disputed property until the hearing. The order came in response to a writ petition filed by Alagari Praveen of Muthangi village, Patancheru mandal, contending that HYDRAA unlawfully entered his land and demolished a tin shed without considering his explanation on January 7. He sought a directive preventing further interference with his property.

Praveen claims ownership of the disputed land based on a registered sale deed and conversion approval from the tahsildar dated July 5, 2023. He also secured building permissions from Muthangi gram panchayat on November 15, 2023.

However, Gayathri Members Association alleged that Praveen and others were constructing on the land designated for a park.

A prior court ruling directed the Tellapur municipal commissioner to investigate the claims. Despite this, Inspector Rajasekhar issued a notice on January 4, requesting documents regarding the alleged encroachment. Praveen provided an explanation on January 7, but on January 31, HYDRAA demolished the tin sheds without a hearing.

A criminal case was also registered against Praveen, while the petitioner filed a counter-complaint against the association’s president. The court noted a pattern of HYDRAA issuing notices with only 24-hour deadlines, conducting hearings on weekends and demolishing structures without due process.