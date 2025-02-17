Telangana man sets himself on fire outside lover’s home after late-night dispute in Yousufguda

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old man died after setting himself on fire outside his paramour’s residence in Yousufguda. He had attempted suicide twice before, cops said.

According to Madhura Nagar police, the victim, K Suryanarayana, went to meet his acquaintance, P Durga Prasad, on Saturday. Sources said he had relations with Pasila Varalakshmi, Durga’s wife, for years. The victim was also addicted to gambling and liquor.

On Saturday, Suryanarayana drank liquor with Durga, during which he made an inappropriate demand, which angered the host and led to a verbal altercation between the duo, prompting Suryanarayana to leave the premises.

Later that night, around 8 pm, he returned to the house and had dinner with them. At 2 am, he complained of health issues, after which Durga and Varalakshmi took him to a hospital. After receiving treatment, they all returned home.

In the early hours of Sunday, around 4 am, Suryanarayana left the house, went to a nearby petrol bunk and purchased Rs 500 worth of petrol. He then returned to the house, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. The police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)