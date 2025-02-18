Anil Ravipudi: Persistence makes the difference in filmmaking industry

Gone are the days when only a privileged few had the means to showcase their talent. Today, creativity, grit, and passion have become the real currency, with platforms providing opportunities for everyone — from seasoned storytellers to hidden gems — to shine. In this dynamic digital age, where some creators achieve overnight success while others struggle for visibility, there is a growing need for a bridge that connects, collaborates, and amplifies content.

Addressing this need, Dish TV’s OTT platform, Watcho, has brought the second edition of the Watcho Storytellers Conclave to Hyderabad. This event creates a space where content creators and industry experts come together to share insights, inspire one another, and redefine storytelling.