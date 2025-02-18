Anil Ravipudi: Persistence makes the difference in filmmaking industry

Gone are the days when only a privileged few had the means to showcase their talent. Today, creativity, grit, and passion have become the real currency, with platforms providing opportunities for everyone — from seasoned storytellers to hidden gems — to shine. In this dynamic digital age, where some creators achieve overnight success while others struggle for visibility, there is a growing need for a bridge that connects, collaborates, and amplifies content.
Addressing this need, Dish TV’s OTT platform, Watcho, has brought the second edition of the Watcho Storytellers Conclave to Hyderabad. This event creates a space where content creators and industry experts come together to share insights, inspire one another, and redefine storytelling.
This year’s conclave featured some of Tollywood’s finest minds. Award-winning director and screenwriter Anil Ravipudi spoke about balancing high-content storytelling with commercial appeal. Actor Santosh Sobhan and producer Sunitha Tati discussed the evolving art of Telugu cinema. Actor-producer Sundeep Kishan shared his experiences of seamlessly transitioning between diverse roles across industries, while filmmaker Nanda Kishore Emani explored the landscape of digital filmmaking. In an exclusive interaction with CE, Anil Ravipudi shared his insights on content creation, competition, and his journey in cinema.
Reflecting on the conclave, Anil Ravipudi expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying, “Many creators struggle to produce and market content due to financial constraints, while others face rejection from mainstream platforms. This initiative feels like an open platform where anyone can showcase their work. If people like it, they gain recognition. It’s almost like a revolution, opening doors for talented individuals who might otherwise be overlooked.”
Discussing the fierce competition in the industry, he noted that the creative field has always been intensely competitive. “Despite the abundance of platforms, the sheer number of creators makes it challenging to stand out. Every day is a battle to secure a position. Out of 100 people, only 10-15 might get an opportunity. To survive, one must be strong, confident, and patient. Success doesn’t come easily, but persistence makes all the difference,” he added.
Regarding his storytelling philosophy, Anil emphasised the importance of honesty in filmmaking, expressing that as a filmmaker, he believes that storytelling should be genuine. “If you’re making a comedy, let it be a comedy. If it’s a drama, let it remain a drama. The key is to stay true to the story and present it sincerely. When a story is told with honesty, it naturally connects with people and yields positive results. There’s no need for unnecessary gimmicks — just an honest script presented in the best possible way,” he pointed out.
Looking back at his career, he shared the defining moment that changed everything. Anil said, “The turning point in my journey was when Kalyan Ram gave me my first opportunity as a director. That moment changed everything. Now, after almost 10 years and eight films, I look back and realise it all started with Patas. One chance led to an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every step.”
He shared that if he wasn’t a filmmaker, he’d still find a way to stay in the film industry — perhaps as an influencer. “My love for cinema started during childhood, and I always wanted to be an artiste. During my engineering days, I finally made up my mind to become a director. No matter what, I was determined to make my way into the industry,” he recalled.
On the subject of content creation, Anil pointed out that inspiration can come from anywhere — personal experiences, real-life incidents, or even a simple news article. “The important thing is to create something that resonates with people. When content is relatable, it forms a natural connection with the audience. That’s why I prefer stories that reflect real-life situations — family dynamics, husband-wife relationships — because people can see themselves in such stories. That’s what makes storytelling more impactful,” explained Anil.
At the same time, he acknowledged that different filmmakers have different approaches. “Of course, there are other styles, like fantasy and world-building narratives, which belong to an entirely different space. While some creators thrive in that genre, I personally enjoy working on content that feels closer to reality. It’s not just about making movies; it’s about creating content that people can connect with on a deeper level,” said the director.
About his upcoming projects, he shared, “Nothing is confirmed yet, but I’m in talks with Chiranjeevi. Hopefully, I’ll be able to announce something very soon.”