Art, passion, and a home full of stories

Is it a store or a massive gallery? We wondered as entered through the gates, trying to make sense of what we were walking into. Only after noticing artworks hanging in every corner — the living room, dining area, and even unexpected nooks — did we realise that we had stepped into the home of Radhika Narala in Jubilee Hills. She is the curator of the exhibition Storyline Edit V, featuring the works of almost around 50 artists.
The week-long exhibition that ends today showcases approximately 100 works of both masters and budding artists alike, including pieces by MF Hussain, Laxma Goud, Thota Vaikuntam, and many more. The exhibitions curated by Radhika Narala take place twice a year. “Initially, my shows featured a mix of art and furniture, but I soon realised that these were two very distinct worlds. Art collectors sought out paintings and sculptures, while furniture buyers focused solely on interiors. To cater to these audiences better, I began curating one exhibition dedicated purely to art and another that combined art with furniture and accents,” she explained.
When asked about her interest in art, she said that growing up, she was always fascinated by colours, textures, and the way art could evoke emotions. However, she never consciously thought of pursuing it as a career due to the lack of exposure at the time. It was only much later that she truly embraced this passion. “One of the most significant moments that deepened my relationship with art was the construction of my home. The land had a lot of natural rock, and rather than breaking it down entirely, I saw an opportunity and created a large mural on it. That was 35 years ago, and the mural still stands today,” recalled the curator.
Over time, art became more than just an interest — it became a way of life. Radhika’s journey with exhibitions began in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided to curate a show at her home, bringing together pieces that resonated with her. Hosting it in a personal space added warmth and depth to the experience — something a traditional gallery or store could never offer. “In a commercial setting, financial aspects often take precedence over aesthetics, but at home, the focus is purely on the art itself. I wanted to create an intimate environment where people could not just see art but feel it,” she highlighted.
When it comes to personal preferences, Radhika has always been drawn to styles that reveal new layers with every viewing. Abstract art, while fascinating to many, is not something that particularly resonates with her. She said she prefers pieces where she can discover hidden details each time she looks at them — art that has depth and character. Her favourite mediums include oil and acrylic on canvas, though recently, she was amazed by the beauty of pastels on paper. Sculpture is another form that intrigues her.
At the core of it all, Radhika’s journey with art has always been about the joy of discovering beautiful pieces, curating them into a cohesive exhibition, and sharing them with others. “If I had to define my motivation, it would be this: I get to live with these incredible works for a brief period, and when someone takes a piece home, I feel an extra sense of happiness knowing that it has found the right place. Many times, collectors send me pictures of where they have placed the artwork, and that connection makes it all the more rewarding,” she expressed.
Her next show will take place after monsoon, around September or October. And just like every show before it, it will be another chapter in her ever-evolving artistic journey.