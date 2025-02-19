Art, passion, and a home full of stories

Over time, art became more than just an interest — it became a way of life. Radhika’s journey with exhibitions began in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided to curate a show at her home, bringing together pieces that resonated with her. Hosting it in a personal space added warmth and depth to the experience — something a traditional gallery or store could never offer. “In a commercial setting, financial aspects often take precedence over aesthetics, but at home, the focus is purely on the art itself. I wanted to create an intimate environment where people could not just see art but feel it,” she highlighted.

When it comes to personal preferences, Radhika has always been drawn to styles that reveal new layers with every viewing. Abstract art, while fascinating to many, is not something that particularly resonates with her. She said she prefers pieces where she can discover hidden details each time she looks at them — art that has depth and character. Her favourite mediums include oil and acrylic on canvas, though recently, she was amazed by the beauty of pastels on paper. Sculpture is another form that intrigues her.