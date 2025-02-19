Battling the cytokine storm

Think of it this way — the human body is a kingdom which is healthy, prosperous and functions peacefully. Every once in a while, invaders from the pathogen kingdom attack the body. But the human kingdom has a strong army — the immune system — which defeats these germy foes. However, an army cannot win every battle, can it? Sometimes, there is an error in judgement, and too many good soldiers — named cytokines — are sent to battle. What follows is utter chaos, called hypercytokinemia.

What are cytokines?

“Simply put, cytokines are small proteins which tell the immune cells to go and kill the bacteria or virus that enters the body,” said Dr Saadvik Raghuram Y, HOD, medical oncology and haematology at Arête Hospitals in Gachibowli.

Defining hypercytokinemia

Also called the ‘cytokine storm’, hypercytokinemia is a condition where too many cytokines are released. “They over-trigger the immune system. It’s like a war — if the opposite side has 10,000 soldiers, why would you send far more than that?” he quipped.