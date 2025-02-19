Brahma Anandam has great emotional depth: RVS Nikhil

How was it working with the king of comedy?

It was actually overwhelming and surreal — the beauty of Brahmanandam garu is that he understands how the person in front of him is feeling and tries to push them forward and motivates them. Whenever I was a little stressed and began to overthink, I used to get his support. Working with him was easy.

What can we see in this film?

The film itself is not about Brahmanandam garu; rather, the protagonist is named Brahmanandam, and his grandfather is Anand Murthy. Everyone talks about Brahmanandam’s comedy but he is a fantastic actor in every way. When he gets emotional in the film, we get emotional too. The fun is already there because he stars in it, but the film also has strong emotional depth. The characters are very natural and the fun is organic. You will want to cry at the end of the movie!