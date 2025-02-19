Busy woman’s guide to preventing Gestational Diabetes

Imagine juggling work and pregnancy at the same time — women can pull off anything, right? While we cheer you on, there’s an important factor to watch out for to ensure a safe pregnancy: gestational diabetes, a condition that affects many during pregnancy. To help you stay informed and healthy, CE reached out to a city-based expert for dietary recommendations to prevent gestational diabetes.

Dr Dipika Narayan, diabetologist at GVK Health Hub, explains, “Pregnancy is a remarkable journey, but it also brings significant hormonal shifts. While these changes are essential, they can sometimes lead to Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM), making it particularly challenging for working women balancing careers and pregnancies.”

GDM develops when the body struggles to produce enough insulin to meet the increased demands of pregnancy. Hormones like progesterone, growth hormone, and placental lactogen — vital for a healthy pregnancy — can induce insulin resistance. If the pancreas can’t keep up, GDM occurs.

“Although GDM typically resolves after childbirth, it poses health risks for both mother and baby. Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or a history of obesity or diabetes are more susceptible to developing GDM,” warns Dr Prinka Bajaj, senior consultant fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility.

Dr Dipika adds that untreated GDM can increase the risk of preeclampsia, macrosomia (larger-than-average baby), and delivery complications. It may also heighten the child’s risk of developing diabetes later in life.

According to Dr Prinka Bajaj, common symptoms of GDM include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and sugar in the urine. Early testing is recommended, especially for women with PCOS. Managing GDM requires a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and monitoring blood glucose levels, all of which also contribute to improved fertility and overall well-being. Diet and lifestyle strategies play a key role in reducing the risk of GDM.

Dr Dipika explains that every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one woman may not work for another. Personalised advice from a healthcare provider or registered dietitian is essential. However, some general guidelines can empower working women to take control of their health.