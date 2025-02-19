Busy woman’s guide to preventing Gestational Diabetes

Imagine juggling work and pregnancy at the same time — women can pull off anything, right? While we cheer you on, there’s an important factor to watch out for to ensure a safe pregnancy: gestational diabetes, a condition that affects many during pregnancy. To help you stay informed and healthy, CE reached out to a city-based expert for dietary recommendations to prevent gestational diabetes.
Dr Dipika Narayan, diabetologist at GVK Health Hub, explains, “Pregnancy is a remarkable journey, but it also brings significant hormonal shifts. While these changes are essential, they can sometimes lead to Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM), making it particularly challenging for working women balancing careers and pregnancies.”
GDM develops when the body struggles to produce enough insulin to meet the increased demands of pregnancy. Hormones like progesterone, growth hormone, and placental lactogen — vital for a healthy pregnancy — can induce insulin resistance. If the pancreas can’t keep up, GDM occurs.
“Although GDM typically resolves after childbirth, it poses health risks for both mother and baby. Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or a history of obesity or diabetes are more susceptible to developing GDM,” warns Dr Prinka Bajaj, senior consultant fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility.
Dr Dipika adds that untreated GDM can increase the risk of preeclampsia, macrosomia (larger-than-average baby), and delivery complications. It may also heighten the child’s risk of developing diabetes later in life.
According to Dr Prinka Bajaj, common symptoms of GDM include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and sugar in the urine. Early testing is recommended, especially for women with PCOS. Managing GDM requires a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and monitoring blood glucose levels, all of which also contribute to improved fertility and overall well-being. Diet and lifestyle strategies play a key role in reducing the risk of GDM.
Dr Dipika explains that every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one woman may not work for another. Personalised advice from a healthcare provider or registered dietitian is essential. However, some general guidelines can empower working women to take control of their health.
Dr Dipika’s dietary power moves
Smart food choices: Prioritise low to medium glycemic index (GI) foods. These release sugar slowly and steadily into the bloodstream, preventing spikes. Think vibrant fruits and vegetables, hearty whole grains, and protein-rich pulses (like lentils and chickpeas).
Mealtime mastery: Aim for three balanced meals a day and resist the urge to skip meals, especially when work gets hectic. Pack healthy snacks like apples, pears, or a handful of almonds to keep your blood sugar stable throughout the day.
Snack smart: Keep healthy snacks readily available. This prevents impulsive, less healthy choices when hunger strikes.
Limit the temptations: Minimise processed foods, sugary drinks, and baked goods. These are often high in sugar and low in nutritional value.
Portion control: Be mindful of portion sizes. Even healthy foods can contribute to excessive weight gain if eaten in large quantities.
Frequent fuelling: Eating small, frequent meals every 3-4 hours helps keep blood sugar levels even.
Hydration: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. It’s essential for overall health and can also help manage blood sugar.
Beyond the plate
Move more: Incorporate regular physical activity into your routine. Even
30 minutes of brisk walking or prenatal yoga daily can make a big difference in blood sugar control. If you have a desk job, take short breaks to stretch and move around.
Monitor and manage: Regular blood sugar monitoring is vital, especially if you’ve been diagnosed with GDM. Work closely with your healthcare provider to manage your blood sugar levels effectively. Some women can manage GDM with diet and exercise alone, while others may require medication.
Pregnancy can be demanding, especially for working women. By making informed choices about your diet and lifestyle, you can significantly reduce your risk of GDM and ensure a healthier pregnancy for yourself and your baby.
Know your risk
History of GDM in a previous pregnancy
Prediabetes (HbA1c greater than 5.7%)
Family history of diabetes (first-degree relatives)
Pre-pregnancy BMI greater than 30 kg/m²
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
Older maternal age (over 35 years)
Previous birth of a large baby (over 4 kg)