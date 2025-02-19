Hyderabad pips Mumbai, records Rs 1.15 lakh crore in home sales in 2024, says CREDAI

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with CRE Matrix, has released an in-depth analysis of the city’s real estate landscape.

According to the report, Hyderabad North West remains the dominant residential market, contributing 64% of total sales value, with transactions amounting to Rs 19,826 crore. Meanwhile, Hyderabad South West leads in pricing, recording the highest per square foot value at Rs 11,277 in Q4 CY’24, reflecting strong demand for premium housing.

These in-depth insights underscore Hyderabad’s robust growth trajectory, with investor confidence bolstered by rising co-working demand, declining office vacancy rates, and sustained momentum in housing sales.

Speaking on the city’s housing market, V Rajashekar Reddy, president of CREDAI, noted a 17% rise in average ticket size and a 14% improvement in inventory absorption, indicating strong buyer confidence. He emphasised that Hyderabad North West and South West continue to be the city’s key micro-markets for premium housing.

“Hyderabad’s real estate sector remains resilient and continues to attract strong investor and homebuyer interest. With 16,644 units sold in Q4 CY’24 and 11,081 new launches, the market remains dynamic and adaptive to evolving needs,” said Bandari, general secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co–founder, CRE Matrix, highlighted Hyderabad’s impressive performance, stating that the city recorded new home sales worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in CY 2024, surpassing Mumbai’s Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Additionally, Hyderabad leased 13 million sq. ft. of Grade A office space, accounting for 17% of India’s total Grade A annual leasing.