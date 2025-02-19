Hyderabad records 24 per cent YoY surge in value of homes in January 2025

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s real estate market continues to witness a strong shift towards premiumisation marked by increased sales of high-value homes with larger spaces and enhanced amenities. While overall property registrations remained stable, the total value of homes registered saw a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to the latest assessment by Knight Frank India.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts—Hyderabad, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy—and includes transactions from both primary and secondary real estate markets.

Properties priced under Rs 50 lakh continued to dominate registrations. However, a strong shift towards premiumisation has emerged with homes priced at Rs 1 crore and above increasing by 12% YoY in January 2025, reflecting a growing preference for high-value properties.

The majority of registered properties in Hyderabad fell within the 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft range, accounting for 69% of total registrations. Meanwhile, units exceeding 2,000 sq ft accounted for 14%, up from 13% in January 2024.

At the district level, Medchal-Malkajgiri led the market with 45% of property registrations, followed by Rangareddy at 41% and Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 14%.

The weighted average price of transacted residential properties rose by 3% YoY in January 2025. Notably, Medchal-Malkajgiri experienced the highest price appreciation at 11% YoY.

Beyond the bulk of transactions, homebuyers are increasingly investing in larger, ultra-luxury properties with premium amenities. The top five real estate deals in January 2025 involved properties exceeding 3,000 sq.ft and valued above Rs 5.5 crore. Of these, three were in West Hyderabad, while two were in Central Hyderabad.