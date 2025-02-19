Prashasti Singh: I don't tie myself to one language

How did your love for comedy start?

The plan was to study engineering at a good college, do an MBA at a good college, and then work. And I did — but during my corporate life, I had this constant urge to get on stage. Comedy happened accidentally; when I was working in Mumbai after my MBA, I started taking improv classes and discovered this whole ecosystem of comedy. Mumbai is the kind of city where you can finish your day job and head out to do open mics, which is what I did!

But comedy was never the ‘plan’. When they came hunting for talent for Comicstaan, I auditioned for it. I thought that even if I was selected, I wouldn’t be able to go because I had a job. But I got selected and my employers gave me a two-month sabbatical. In those two months, I realised that this is something I really loved doing.

After the shoot was over, I went back to work. For the next six months, things were difficult because I knew I wanted to quit but couldn’t muster the courage…I was raised to believe that job security is paramount. But my company was extremely understanding; they said that I should experiment with comedy if I wanted to and in the worst case, their doors would always be open for me. That really propelled me to fly. I started getting enquiries and realised that oh, comedy is monetisable too. And well, here we are!