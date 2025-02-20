AI, finance sector to face cyber threats

HYDERABAD: Numerous cyber threats, as per emerging trends, have been mentioned in the Telangana Cyber Threat Report 2025.

These threats are predicted to affect areas such as AI, infrastructure, financial and identity, ransomware evolution, mobile and device and vulnerability in emerging technologies.

Reflecting on AI-driven threats, the report added that the technology will be used to develop highly sophisticated phishing campaigns utilising deepfake technology and personalised attack vectors, making them harder to detect.

Moreover, AI-driven malware will adapt in real-time to evade traditional security measures, while data poisoning attacks will compromise the integrity of critical AI systems in sectors such as healthcare and autonomous transportation, said the report.

AI-powered malware will continuously evolve by adapting its attack strategies based on user behaviour and system vulnerabilities, which is expected to make detection and prevention more challenging for traditional security systems.

It added that, in the coming days, ransomware attacks will advance beyond simple encryption, incorporating double-extortion tactics that involve data theft and threats to release sensitive information. Additionally, ransomware may target critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, healthcare, and transportation, leveraging vulnerabilities in operational technology (OT) and Industrial IoT (IIoT) to cause physical disruptions and sabotage.

The report added that cybercriminals will exploit trusted vendors and open-source vulnerabilities to inject malicious code, similar to the Solar Winds incident. The reliance on third-party services will heighten the risk, necessitating enhanced supply chain security measures.