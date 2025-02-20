DJ Yogii: Music is sukoon

But just because it was part of the plan, doesn’t mean his journey was as easy as pie. DJ Yogii explained that his path had its own challenges, saying, “The challenge was knowing the audience as a DJ. If I tell you to play songs, you will probably play 10 songs. But what kind of songs you play matters the most. It is often said that there is never a bad song — only the timing is bad. This is very true when you are playing for an audience.”

In his exciting career, challenges have made for the best experiences. His eyes lit up as he recalled, “It was New Year’s eve in Hyderabad. There were two DJs who were performing before me. In music, we have what is called BPM, or beats per minute. Simply put, just like the speed of a vehicle, this is the speed of the music. Before I took the stage, they were supposed to set it at 100 but ended up setting it at 140 instead. I was extremely tense and it was very challenging for me. I had to change the sets on the spot. But I did, and it was one of the memorable moments.”

Though he creates energetic music, he defines music very differently. “For me, music is sukoon. It is peace,” he stated, giving a message to his fans, “Keep listening to more music. Don’t keep listening to music which you find on reels.”