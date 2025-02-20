DJ Yogii: Music is sukoon

Everywhere he performs, he sets the stage ablaze with his electrifying beats and creative retro mashups. DJ Yogii’s music has this X factor about it, and that’s what makes him a leading name in Punjabi and Bollywood music. Indeed, he has set the bar high for all musicians in the industry.
After captivating the audience with his amazing music at Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox Season 3 in Boulder Hills, Gachibowli, he had a candid conversation with CE about his career, challenges, and more
Speaking about his performance, he said, “This is my second season with Royal Stag BoomBox. I was nervous but also very excited.” The DJ expressed his love for Hyderabad and revealed that he comes to the city frequently. “There are many clubs here and I am also into Telugu music. My favourite movie is Pushpa 2 and in fact, I started my performance at BoomBox with Angaaron,” he shared.
From the start of his career, the DJ has seen the industry grow leaps and bounds. But he confessed that he never thought he would become a DJ. “I always loved music; I used to actually own clubs where they’d play music. But I never knew that I would choose this path. But God had a plan for me and wanted me to be a DJ,” he added.
But just because it was part of the plan, doesn’t mean his journey was as easy as pie. DJ Yogii explained that his path had its own challenges, saying, “The challenge was knowing the audience as a DJ. If I tell you to play songs, you will probably play 10 songs. But what kind of songs you play matters the most. It is often said that there is never a bad song — only the timing is bad. This is very true when you are playing for an audience.”
In his exciting career, challenges have made for the best experiences. His eyes lit up as he recalled, “It was New Year’s eve in Hyderabad. There were two DJs who were performing before me. In music, we have what is called BPM, or beats per minute. Simply put, just like the speed of a vehicle, this is the speed of the music. Before I took the stage, they were supposed to set it at 100 but ended up setting it at 140 instead. I was extremely tense and it was very challenging for me. I had to change the sets on the spot. But I did, and it was one of the memorable moments.”
Though he creates energetic music, he defines music very differently. “For me, music is sukoon. It is peace,” he stated, giving a message to his fans, “Keep listening to more music. Don’t keep listening to music which you find on reels.”