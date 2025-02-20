Doctors KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad remove pen cap stuck in youth’s lung for 21 years

HYDERABAD: In an unusual case, doctors at KIMS Hospital saved the life of a 26-year old man who had swallowed a pen cap at the age of five and continued to live with the cap stuck in the left lung.

Over the past month, he had been experiencing persistent cough and unexplained weight loss. His condition worsened over the last 10 days, making it difficult for him to sleep. Upon consulting doctors, a CT scan was conducted, revealing an infection in the lower left lung.

Further scans by doctors at KIMS showed a lump-like structure inside the patient’s lung.

Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist, Dr Shubhakar Nadella, said, “A CT scan initially suggested an obstruction causing his persistent cough. However, during the procedure, we discovered a pen cap lodged inside. Midway, we asked his elder brother if he had ever swallowed anything as a child, and he recalled accidentally swallowing a pen cap at the age of five.”

At the time, a doctor’s examination found nothing abnormal, assuming the object had passed naturally.

“The procedure to remove the cap took nearly three hours. Using flexible bronchoscopy, we carefully cleared the tissue buildup, lymph nodes and muscle formations around the object. Once the surrounding area was cleared, we successfully extracted the pen cap. The prolonged presence had caused lung damage, but we managed to restore the area with antibiotics. The patient has now fully recovered,” said Dr Shubhakar Nadella.

He warned that delayed intervention could have led to severe lung damage, requiring surgery. “Parents must stay vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if a child swallows any object to prevent serious complications,” he cautioned.