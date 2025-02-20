GHMC programme to redress property tax grievances

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has announced that it will organise Property Tax Parishkaram on Sundays, falling between February 22 and March 29.

Sources said the move has been taken to redress the grievances about property tax such as revision petitions, rectifying property tax, online arrears corrections, settlement of court cases, IGRS issues, self-assessment issues and other tax-related matters. The programme will be conducted at all GHMC circle offices between 9.30 am to 1 pm on eight Sundays — February 22, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

The sources said the civic body aims to collect about Rs 2,000 crore as property tax in the current financial year with the help of the Property Tax Parishkaram. Consequently, efforts are being made to bring more properties into the tax net and also address disputes related to the assessment.

The weekly dispute resolution programme will have zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officials in attendance.