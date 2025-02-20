Tiles with a story designed by Maria Castillo

Interiors play a crucial role in shaping the aesthetics and functionality of any home or office. When investing our hard-earned money in construction, we meticulously consider every aspect, from architecture to the finest details like flooring. Every brick we choose for our living spaces requires thoughtful selection, and flooring is no exception — it reflects our effort to create an inviting and enduring space.
Maria Castillo, a distinguished tile designer from Spain, collaborated with Regency Ceramics — a legacy ceramic company based in Hyderabad — to design a unique range of tiles. CE had the opportunity to speak with her and gain insights into her designs and creative journey.
Having spent considerable time in Hyderabad, Maria expresses her deep connection with India, saying, “I first came to India for work in 2008, and it has become my second home. For the past two years, I have been working in Hyderabad, though I frequently travel across the country. I feel a strong bond with Indian people and consider myself one of them.”
Reflecting on her extensive experience in ceramics and her collaboration with Regency Ceramics, Maria says that she has been working in the ceramic tile industry since 1990. “I started with clay, colours, and tile-making. In 2000, I established my own studio, shifting my focus more towards design. However, my background in the lab helped me understand the entire tile-making process. It’s not just about design; it’s about the materials, techniques, and innovation. I always strive to create something unique while keeping an eye on trends and industry exhibitions. Our goal is to differentiate ourselves from competitors,” she adds.
Discussing her approach to tile design, Maria explains that her designs are deeply rooted in nature. “We study colours, elements, and natural patterns to bring a sense of tranquility into living spaces. The idea is to make homes more comfortable and harmonious, evoking the feeling of being surrounded by nature. Many people are drawn to spirituality, and we incorporate that essence into our tiles to create a soothing environment,” the tile designer notes.
Maria’s long association with India has also influenced her design philosophy. She has travelled extensively across India, visiting places such as Jaipur. “The rich cultural heritage and architectural marvels inspire me. The intricate details, vibrant colours, and historical elements of India find their way into my designs,” she shares.
Her inspiration comes from various sources, often in unexpected ways. “I travel a lot for work, and I take photographs of people, landscapes, and architectural elements. Sometimes, inspiration strikes from something as simple as water and land. It may sound unusual, but nature is a powerful muse,” she reveals.
Speaking about Hyderabad, Maria expresses her admiration for the city. “I love Hyderabad because it is distinct from other Indian cities. It feels more organised and clean, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity,” she expresses.
Maria has worked on numerous collections, each with its own distinct theme. “For our latest collection, we took inspiration from spices, infusing their essence into our designs. We are very proud of our work, and I believe Regency Ceramics is the perfect platform to showcase our designs globally and locally. Our upcoming collection, also inspired by nature, integrates Indian flora to create designs that resonate with people, making them feel at home and connected to their surroundings,” she concludes.