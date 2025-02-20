Tiles with a story designed by Maria Castillo

Having spent considerable time in Hyderabad, Maria expresses her deep connection with India, saying, “I first came to India for work in 2008, and it has become my second home. For the past two years, I have been working in Hyderabad, though I frequently travel across the country. I feel a strong bond with Indian people and consider myself one of them.”

Reflecting on her extensive experience in ceramics and her collaboration with Regency Ceramics, Maria says that she has been working in the ceramic tile industry since 1990. “I started with clay, colours, and tile-making. In 2000, I established my own studio, shifting my focus more towards design. However, my background in the lab helped me understand the entire tile-making process. It’s not just about design; it’s about the materials, techniques, and innovation. I always strive to create something unique while keeping an eye on trends and industry exhibitions. Our goal is to differentiate ourselves from competitors,” she adds.