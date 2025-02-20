Turmeric, tradition, and artistry

Her passion for art goes back to her childhood. “Growing up, my mother used to do fabric painting on sarees, which I vividly remember, but she eventually stopped. I was a very active and enthusiastic child, always passionate about drawing and painting,” she recalled. “My mom used to dress me up like a doll, sparking my passion for fashion. She always put in the effort to make everything she created look beautiful, never giving up until it was perfect,” she added.

The idea for turmeric art, however, was as unexpected as it was inspired. “The idea of using turmeric for art came from a close friend’s sister’s wedding, and it became a hit due to its unique and auspicious connection to Indian traditions,” she shared.

Turmeric’s significance in weddings gave her work a deeper meaning. “In weddings, turmeric holds deep emotional significance, symbolising blessings and happiness. It embodies the sacred nature of rituals. When I incorporate turmeric in my art during weddings, I receive countless blessings from older generations, who are in awe of seeing turmeric used to paint the couple’s portraits,” she explained.