Turmeric, tradition, and artistry

In Indian weddings, turmeric has long been cherished for its deep-rooted symbolism of blessings and happiness. However, in recent times, it has taken on a dazzling new role — becoming the canvas for stunning artistic creations that reflect the essence of a couple’s unique wedding journey. Leading this vibrant trend is Kankara Greeshmasree Reddy, the visionary founder of GS Arts. She has transformed turmeric art into not just a form of expression but a beautiful blend of tradition and contemporary creativity that elevates wedding celebrations to a whole new level.
“I’ve always wanted to try something unique that only my page, GS Arts, does! My inspiration for my art journey is my mother. She is an amazingly talented human being who never got the chance to prove herself, but she always pushed me to try something unique,” said Kankara, reflecting on her journey.
Her passion for art goes back to her childhood. “Growing up, my mother used to do fabric painting on sarees, which I vividly remember, but she eventually stopped. I was a very active and enthusiastic child, always passionate about drawing and painting,” she recalled. “My mom used to dress me up like a doll, sparking my passion for fashion. She always put in the effort to make everything she created look beautiful, never giving up until it was perfect,” she added.
The idea for turmeric art, however, was as unexpected as it was inspired. “The idea of using turmeric for art came from a close friend’s sister’s wedding, and it became a hit due to its unique and auspicious connection to Indian traditions,” she shared.
Turmeric’s significance in weddings gave her work a deeper meaning. “In weddings, turmeric holds deep emotional significance, symbolising blessings and happiness. It embodies the sacred nature of rituals. When I incorporate turmeric in my art during weddings, I receive countless blessings from older generations, who are in awe of seeing turmeric used to paint the couple’s portraits,” she explained.
Creating these pieces, however, comes with its challenges. “The trickiest part of fabric painting is that mistakes can’t be undone once they’re made. We must be extremely careful with every stroke, as the thickness of the paint can significantly alter the appearance. Maintaining consistency is challenging, and the quality of the fabric itself plays a key role, as the same painting can look quite different on different types of fabric,” the artist noted.
What makes her work truly special, though, is the emotional connection it creates. “My favourite part of creating wedding paintings is seeing the couple’s reaction. Most of the time, it’s a surprise gift from friends or family, and watching their joy and amazement makes all the effort worth it,” she expressed.
Looking ahead, Kankara hopes to explore new styles and techniques. “So far, I’ve only created family and couple portraits using turmeric. Maybe I’ll experiment more in the future with different techniques and styles,” she said, further adding that turmeric holds immense value in India. “Since it is natural and eco-friendly, creating art with it aligns perfectly with both tradition and sustainability,” she stated.
For Kankara, every brushstroke is more than just art — it’s a celebration of heritage, creativity, and connection. She pointed out, “At the end of the day, seeing people cherish what I’ve created is the most rewarding feeling. That’s what keeps me going.”