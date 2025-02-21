20 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at Jadcherla College

HYDERABAD: Around 20 students reported symptoms of food poisoning in SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University in Polepally SEZ, Jadcherla, on Thursday. As their condition became critical, they were rushed to SVS Hospital.

Jadcherla police said the reason for the students’ illness could be food poisoning, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Upon learning of the incident, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy visited the campus and spoke with students about the issue. He rebuked the management for their negligence.

The MLA confronted the management for keeping students who appeared to be in serious condition on campus instead of shifting them to a hospital. “How can you keep them here and not take them to a hospital?” the MLA questioned them.

Speaking to the media, Anirudh Reddy said that around 25 students were shivering when he arrived. “The management was more concerned about protecting the university than the students’ well-being. I immediately called an ambulance and shifted them to the hospital,” he added.

He stated that he does not know whether the issue arose due to food poisoning or any other reasons.