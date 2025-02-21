Hyderabad's Banjara hotel sealed over Rs 1.43 crore property tax dues; owner pays partial amount to reopen

HYDERABAD: In a major crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Revenue Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed the Banjara hotel, located on Road No. 13, Banjara Hills, due to unpaid property taxes amounting to Rs 1.43 crore accumulated over two years.

Despite repeated notices, including a final red warrant notice, the hotel was sealed last evening after the management failed to clear the dues.

The hotel has already been closed for several months due to ownership and lease disputes. GHMC officials stated that multiple notices had been served over the past few months, warning the management about the pending dues. However, with no response, the civic authorities issued a distress warrant before proceeding with the sealing.

Following the action, the hotel owner responded positively and paid Rs 55 lakh this morning through RTGS. The owner has assured GHMC that the remaining dues will be settled by 10 March 2025. "Based on the assurance from the hotel owner, GHMC officials have agreed to reopen the premises, subject to approval from GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarithi," an official said.