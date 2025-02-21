Hyderabad's Banjara hotel sealed over Rs 1.43 crore property tax dues; owner pays partial amount to reopen

HYDERABAD: In a major crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Revenue Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed the Banjara hotel, located on Road No. 13, Banjara Hills, due to unpaid property taxes amounting to Rs 1.43 crore accumulated over two years.
Despite repeated notices, including a final red warrant notice, the hotel was sealed last evening after the management failed to clear the dues.
The hotel has already been closed for several months due to ownership and lease disputes. GHMC officials stated that multiple notices had been served over the past few months, warning the management about the pending dues. However, with no response, the civic authorities issued a distress warrant before proceeding with the sealing.
Following the action, the hotel owner responded positively and paid Rs 55 lakh this morning through RTGS. The owner has assured GHMC that the remaining dues will be settled by 10 March 2025. "Based on the assurance from the hotel owner, GHMC officials have agreed to reopen the premises, subject to approval from GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarithi," an official said.
The GHMC has intensified its efforts to recover pending property taxes from commercial and residential properties with large dues across Hyderabad.
The civic authorities have launched a strict enforcement drive, targeting businesses that have evaded payments despite multiple notices. The seizure of the star hotel is being viewed as a warning to other tax defaulters.
Meanwhile, the GHMC has urged all property owners to clear their pending dues by 31 March 2025.
To address property tax-related grievances, the GHMC has announced Property Tax Parishkaram, a weekly programme to be held on Sundays from 22 February to 29 March. The initiative aims to resolve issues such as revision petitions, rectifications, posting of payments, settlement of court cases, self-assessment concerns, and other tax-related matters.
The programme will be conducted at all GHMC Circle offices between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm on eight Sundays—22 February, 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 March 2025. Senior GHMC officials, including zonal and deputy commissioners, will be present to address taxpayers’ concerns.
With the civic body falling short of its property tax collection target of Rs 2,000 crore this financial year, the GHMC is making concerted efforts to bring more properties into the tax net and resolve disputes.