HYDRAA razes illegal structures on Pariki Cheruvu FTL land

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished illegal encroachments on the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Pariki Cheruvu, Quthbullapur mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Thursday.

The agency knocked down two structures under construction and two others in the foundation stage. Police were deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents during the demolition.

This comes after representatives of the Pariki Cheruvu Conservation Committee complained to HYDRAA that Balakrishna, acting as a local leader, along with his followers, was selling government land and land within the FTL area of the lake as plots by notarising the Aadhaar cards of both the buyers and sellers. Much of the 60-acre lake had been encroached upon by land grabbers.

Locals, in a complaint, alleged that Balakrishna had illegally occupied over 1,000 square yards of land in the name of a school ground. HYDRAA, after a detailed investigation and a review with revenue, irrigation, and local municipal officials, demolished the structures.

Meanwhile, the victims of the demolition complained that they had bought a 50-square-yard plot for ₹15 lakh and did not know that it was under the FTL area.