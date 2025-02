HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday came down on the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), describing its actions as arbitrary, disregarding the law and terrorising people.

Mincing no words, the judge said: “What is the hurry? HYDRAA cannot change the city overnight. Your officials proceed with demolitions even on weekends without proper inquiries. In one case, a compound wall was demolished at 4 am. Who acts in such a manner? Only dacoits do this. People are panicking because of your actions. Why are you not giving minimum time? Without cancellation orders or properly conducting inquiries, you proceed with demolitions.”

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Alagari Praveen in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy, alleging that HYDRAA unlawfully entered his land and demolished a tin shed during a weekend, without considering his explanation. Praveen sought a directive to prevent further interference with his property.

Will stay GO99 if razing continues, warns judge

Praveen claimed ownership of the disputed land through a registered sale deed and a conversion approval from the tahsildar dated July 5, 2023. He also obtained building permission from the Muthangi gram panchayat on November 15, 2023. However, the Gayathri Members Association alleged that he was constructing on land designated for a park. A court order dated December 12, 2024, directed the Tellapur municipality commissioner to investigate the claims following due process.

Despite this, HYDRAA Inspector Rajasekhar issued a notice on January 4, 2025, seeking documents regarding the property. Praveen submitted his explanation on January 7, but HYDRAA proceeded with the demolition without a hearing.