Arundhathi Subramaniam: It all began with nursery rhymes

Looking back at your journey, how did you first discover that writing was your calling? How did your perception evolve overtime?

I think it started with nursery rhymes; that’s where my excitement began. Though I did not understand them, I just loved the language from then on. And then when I was a teenager, I discovered that it could be a tool for self-expression. Now it’s not even that — it’s just about listening to myself.

You have written a lot about culture and spirituality. What do these concepts mean to you?

Culture is a very fluid term; it doesn’t mean something that sits on a shelf. It is part of how we walk, live, talk, eat, laugh, weep. Spirituality, for me, is about asking existential questions — about living and dying. Most importantly, it’s about learning to confront uncertainty. It’s about really coming to terms with the fact that nothing is certain.