Culinary journey through Parsi flavours at Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Sometimes, don’t we all find ourselves more enchanted by the magic of a name than the dish or cuisine itself? Like the allure of Hyderabadi biryani or, in this case, a Parsi Food Festival. On a Saturday evening, we followed the aroma of authentic Persian cuisine straight to Cayenne at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, Banjara Hills. The festival promised a spread brimming with exotic flavours — dishes you wouldn’t easily stumble upon elsewhere in Hyderabad.

As soon as we entered, Navaneeth, one of the chefs, warmly welcomed us and guided us through the buffet, highlighting the thoughtfully curated dishes. We found ourselves staring at food labels like Green Peas Aloo and Bhindi Masala, momentarily wondering if we’d landed at the wrong place. But Navaneeth quickly reassured us, smiling, “Some dishes might sound familiar, but everything here is made in a true Parsi style.”

We started the feast with an array of appetizers — Eeda Pattise, which were crispy egg cutlets that made for a satisfying crunch, Chutney Patties, elevated by the zesty chutney; Chicken Farcha, perfectly fried and spiced, and the showstopper, Sparkling Spinach — crispy, slightly seasoned, and unexpectedly addictive. It was the perfect start to an indulgent evening.