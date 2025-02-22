Culinary journey through Parsi flavours at Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Sometimes, don’t we all find ourselves more enchanted by the magic of a name than the dish or cuisine itself? Like the allure of Hyderabadi biryani or, in this case, a Parsi Food Festival. On a Saturday evening, we followed the aroma of authentic Persian cuisine straight to Cayenne at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, Banjara Hills. The festival promised a spread brimming with exotic flavours — dishes you wouldn’t easily stumble upon elsewhere in Hyderabad.
As soon as we entered, Navaneeth, one of the chefs, warmly welcomed us and guided us through the buffet, highlighting the thoughtfully curated dishes. We found ourselves staring at food labels like Green Peas Aloo and Bhindi Masala, momentarily wondering if we’d landed at the wrong place. But Navaneeth quickly reassured us, smiling, “Some dishes might sound familiar, but everything here is made in a true Parsi style.”
We started the feast with an array of appetizers — Eeda Pattise, which were crispy egg cutlets that made for a satisfying crunch, Chutney Patties, elevated by the zesty chutney; Chicken Farcha, perfectly fried and spiced, and the showstopper, Sparkling Spinach — crispy, slightly seasoned, and unexpectedly addictive. It was the perfect start to an indulgent evening.
The main course selection was equally impressive. Our table soon overflowed with rich, aromatic dishes that painted a vivid picture of Parsi flavours — from Patra ni Macchi (fish steamed in a banana leaf) and Patra nu Paneer to robust preparations like Sali Marghi, Mutton Dhansak, and Papeta per Edu. We savoured the comforting Vegetable Parsi Stew, slow-cooked to perfection, alongside Green Peas Aloo, Bhindi Masala, the spiced Masala ni Marghi, and Paneer Masala that melted in the mouth. All paired beautifully with nutty brown rice.
“Our team has worked passionately to ensure every dish reflects the true taste and essence of Parsi cuisine. We’re excited to share these culinary delights with our guests and provide them with a truly memorable experience,” said Chef Shreedhar Punna, executive chef.
And then came the part that made us smile ear to ear — dessert. We indulged in the rich, golden-crusted Lagan nu Custard, which was creamy and fragrant. The delicately sweet Mithoo Ravo, a semolina pudding with subtle hints of cardamom, was delightful. For those seeking to further satisfy the sweet tooth, the festival also offered Caramel Custard, Mithee Sev, Dal ni Pori, and Bhakra — each bite was rooted in tradition.
The Parsi Food Festival at Mercure Hyderabad KCP was more than just a meal — it was a cultural journey served on a platter. It introduced us to a vibrant facet of Parsi heritage and left us with flavours worth savouring long after the last bite.