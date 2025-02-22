FRESH FROM ISAAN

Hyderabad is getting hotter by the day, isn’t it? And so, the palate craves something refreshing. Well, if there was a cuisine synonymous with freshness, it would undoubtedly be Thai cuisine. Just as we settled down at our tables at Zega in Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel — and lamented that the sun had something against Hyderabadis — we were cajoled by flavours from Isaan, or northeastern Thailand, for a curated culinary experience ‘From Thailand with Spice’.

We were first served a big bowl of soothing Tom Jiew Spicy and Sour Soup; now, before one could declare that having soup in summer was sheer insanity, this dish begged to differ — with glass noodles, button mushrooms, and a generous garnish of spring onions, the soup made for an indescribably refreshing start!