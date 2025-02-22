Revving up creativity: Hyderabad’s auto aesthetics come alive in Naik City

As we stepped through a small green door — one that oddly resembled an auto-rickshaw’s door — we assumed it was just misplaced. But oh, how wrong we were! Every step beyond that door transported us straight into Hyderabad’s auto-rickshaw culture — blaring chatal band, DJ beats, disco lights — it felt like a never-ending auto ride! But this wasn’t a street corner; it was Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, hosting K Rajesh Naik’s solo exhibition, Naik City, organised by Ek Chitra.

Inside, the walls exploded with auto-rickshaw aesthetics in vibrant colours and unconventional materials. It was as if Rajesh had stitched his entire world onto the canvas — raw, unapologetic, and bursting with energy, much like Hyderabad’s bustling streets. Curated by Annapurna Madipadiga, the exhibition wasn’t just about autos; it was about the pulse of the city — the energy, speed, and chaos of Hyderabad’s roads. Each piece reflected Rajesh’s unfiltered experiences.

“Born into the Lambada tribe, Rajesh unconsciously absorbed artistic influences from his mother’s intricate embroidery and the bold Lambada colour palette. But what truly set him apart was his refusal to shy away from his roots — his family’s history, his time as an auto driver, and the countless stories he collected on the road,” informed the curator.

“I chose autos as my theme because they are a part of me — my dad drives one, and so did I. That connection naturally shaped my art,” Rajesh shared. His artistic journey began at Sanskriti, a non-profit school in Attapur run by senior artist BA Reddy and his daughter Padma Reddy. Free Sunday art classes there helped many underprivileged students, including Rajesh, find their creative voice. With their support, he secured a free seat at SV Fine Arts College and went on to pursue a Master’s degree in printmaking at Potti Sree Ramulu Telugu University, which he is set to complete soon. Along the way, he won the State Art Gallery Award, earning him this prestigious solo exhibition.