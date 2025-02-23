Breathing life into Nirmal toys: Ponki trees revive Telangana's local craft industry

ADILABAD: Once deemed unsuitable for growth in the Deccan Plateau region, Ponki trees — the lifeblood of the Nirmal toys and craft sector — are making a comeback in the district. With the odds stacked against them, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials planted 5,200 Ponki saplings in Sarangapur and Mamada mandals in 2023. Fast-forward to 2025, and 3,000 of these tender trees have thrived.

The authorities believe this could provide the much-needed impetus to the dwindling Nirmal toys industry. Initially, extensive research conducted by forest authorities concluded that the region’s conditions were not conducive to Ponki’s growth, leading them to abandon the idea. However, DRDA officials, determined to prove otherwise.

With the support of donors, they undertook large-scale plantation efforts, digging borewells and securing the area with fencing. Their dedication bore fruit — over the past three years, approximately 3,000 Ponki plants have survived and flourished across four locations.

Speaking to TNIE, DRDA project officer Kothapelli Vijayalaxmi credits the successful revival to teamwork and the encouragement of District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav. “Even when forest officials had written off Ponki as unsuitable for this region, we remained hopeful. Today, after 30 years, we have proven that the forest can support diverse plantations, including Ponki trees,” she says.

Nirmal has now become the first place across the Telugu states to grow Ponki on such a large scale. Plantations in Sarangapur and Mamada mandals have thrived, with the plants receiving segregated fertilisers for better growth.

Experts estimate that within 10 years, these plantations will be fully mature and ready for sustainable use.

Monkey menace

Despite the success, the project has faced challenges, particularly in Sarangapur, where monkeys have been damaging the trees. To address this, officials are planning further protective measures.

The plantation programme will expand during the upcoming rainy season, with select plants being nurtured in primary beds before transplantation, the officials said.

Special emphasis has been placed on securing six acres of forest land with fencing and borewells to ensure the survival of new plantations.