Six-year-old boy trapped in apartment lift succumbs to injuries

HYDERABAD: The six-year-old boy who was trapped between the elevator and the wall in an apartment complex in Masab Tank succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital on Saturday.

According to police, the boy, Arnav, was accompanying his grandfather and had entered the lift on the ground floor to visit a relative when the incident occurred on Friday. Before the grill door could close, the lift began ascending. As Arnav attempted to step out, he got trapped between the lift and the wall.

Upon receiving information, the DRF and police personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the unconscious child by cutting through the lift door and slab. He was immediately shifted to Niloufer Hospital for treatment.

Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Dr Ravi Kumar said that the boy suffered internal injuries and suffocation after being trapped for over two hours. “As there was immense pressure on his abdomen and chest due to the weight of the lift, oxygen supply to his brain reduced.

Despite undergoing diagnostic laparotomy surgery, he could not be saved,” he said. Arnav was declared dead around 12.30 pm on Saturday.

A case has been registered and probe is on.