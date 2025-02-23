Southern Indian Conference on Arts Education passionately dives into arts education

The conversations weren’t just about theory — they were about action. Lina Vincent, art historian and curator, emphasised on sustainability and the need for collaboration over competition, saying, "We should step away from this idea of competition and into a space of collaboration. A conference like this really brings that to the fore because we are here in the capacity of sharing space, sharing ideas, sharing case studies, challenges and successes. I think many of us will go back into our spaces and maybe take the learnings that we have had and put it into action. And I think those are actionable points and can lead to the kind of equity that we need today."