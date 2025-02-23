Students swap spoons for mics at this school in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Lunchtime at the government high school in Ibrahimpatnam is a tad bit different, no longer just about food and chatter. Students are laughing, learning and sharing their voices with the entire school. The newly launched FM radio channel has turned a simple recess time for students to transform into radio jockeys, stepping behind the mic to host their very own FM show.

Named FM 19.49 after the year of its establishment, this initiative is offering students an exciting platform to present engaging shows during recess. What was once a routine break has now become an eagerly anticipated session of fun, learning, and creativity.

With over 500 students from classes 6 to 10, the school is now buzzing with newfound energy. Laughter and excitement fill the air as students take turns hosting the show, relishing their moment in the spotlight.

Speaking to TNIE, headmaster M Venkat Reddy shares the vision behind the initiative: “FM 19.49 is an extension of our English Club, which we started last year. We aim to enhance students’ spoken English, communication skills and self-confidence. Since they were excelling in the English Club, we wanted to give them a bigger stage to showcase their skills. The response has been overwhelming—now, every student wants to be a part of it.”

The radio broadcasts air three times a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays — featuring two student presenters discussing a variety of topics, including general knowledge, history, science and global events. In addition to informative segments, students also entertain listeners with songs, narrations and speeches.