Actress Tanusree Chakraborty treading success on screen and beyond

Draped in a jet-black cotton saree with magenta borders, she gracefully made her way into the hall. Her kohl-lined eyes and stylish pearl choker were more than just power statements — they were symbols of her strong persona, both on and off screen. Right from her first film Bondhu Eso Tumi (2010) to her latest movie, Deep Fridge, Bengali actress Tanusree Chakraborty has proven that she is an actress who makes her audiences delve into the depths of their minds. After the screening of Deep Fridge at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival (TBFF) - Aayna 2025 at Prasad Film Labs, the actress, who won the Best Actress Award at the festival, candidly conversed with CE about her journey, creative process, and more.

Excerpts

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

Hyderabad has a very special place in my heart. This is my third time in the city, and so far, I’ve visited Charminar and enjoyed some amazing biryani.