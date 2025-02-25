Actress Tanusree Chakraborty treading success on screen and beyond

Draped in a jet-black cotton saree with magenta borders, she gracefully made her way into the hall. Her kohl-lined eyes and stylish pearl choker were more than just power statements — they were symbols of her strong persona, both on and off screen. Right from her first film Bondhu Eso Tumi (2010) to her latest movie, Deep Fridge, Bengali actress Tanusree Chakraborty has proven that she is an actress who makes her audiences delve into the depths of their minds. After the screening of Deep Fridge at the Telangana Bengali Film Festival (TBFF) - Aayna 2025 at Prasad Film Labs, the actress, who won the Best Actress Award at the festival, candidly conversed with CE about her journey, creative process, and more.
Excerpts
What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?
Hyderabad has a very special place in my heart. This is my third time in the city, and so far, I’ve visited Charminar and enjoyed some amazing biryani.
Were you always interested in acting?
I’ve always been curious about things, even as a child. If someone told me, ‘You can’t do this’, I always questioned them, asking, ‘Why can’t I do this?’ And that curiosity is still there today. My journey in the industry started when I was in college; I started getting modelling and advertisement offers. But my parents insisted I complete my degree in political science. Here, I didn’t question them and did as advised. But after that, they were supportive of my desire to act.
I acted in several advertisements and got my first break with Bondhu Eso Tumi. My second film Uro Chithi (2011) was a big hit. Everyone appreciated my performance in this movie and since then, I have never looked back. I have worked with renowned directors, including Pradeep Sarkar ji and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury ji.
Tell us about the notable moments in your career.
Every time a film of mine releases, it is a special moment for me. I’ve been grateful and happy to receive awards, but I don’t approach films with the aim to get an award. For me, it is about understanding the character well, getting into their shoes, connecting with them, and portraying them well on screen.
Tell us about your character in Deep Fridge.
The movie is about a divorced couple and explores their emotional journey. I play the wife, Milli, who is a very complex, layered character. Even when I was not playing Milli, I felt like Milli. That is how intense this role was for me. I thoroughly enjoy playing such complex characters.
What is your creative process?
There is no common rule I have, because each film is different and each character is different. But for Deep Fridge, it was a prolonged process; when I got the script, I immediately got curious and started asking a range of questions to really understand Milli as a person. Why is she saying this? Why is she behaving like that? What has she carried from her childhood to the present? So, by asking these questions, I really connected well with the character.
Women in Bengali cinema often play strong characters. What is the thought process behind this?
In West Bengal, we mainly worship strong goddesses, such as Devi Durga and Devi Kali. It is our culture and so, films also have strong female characters. Milli, who is a very headstrong character, channels the same.
What is your advice for aspiring actors and actresses?
Listen to your heart, be positive, and work hard.
What is your go-to comfort food at the end of a long day?
My home-cooked dal rice and vadi. Yummy!
What outfit do you love wearing the most?
Sarees, especially South Indian ones.
If not an actress, what would you be?
A chef, because I’m a foodie, or a teacher, because I’m curious.