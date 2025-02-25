BioAsia 2025 sees Pharma companies ink MoUs worth Rs 5445 crore on Day 1; 9800 new jobs promised

The 22nd edition of BioAsia 2025, themed 'Catalysts of Change – Expanding Global Healthcare Frontiers, Transforming Healthcare with Innovation, Collaboration and Progress', has become a centre stage for several key investment announcements.

As many as 11 pharma companies have signed MoUs with the Telangana government bringing an investment of Rs 5,445 crore and creating 9,800 new jobs. With these commitments, the total investment in the Green Pharma City now stands at Rs 11,100 crore, with employment opportunities exceeding 22,300.

BioAsia 2025, Asia’s premier life sciences and health tech forum, brings together global healthcare leaders, policymakers, industry pioneers, and startups to drive innovation in life sciences and healthcare.

Organised by the Telangana government, the event is being held on February 25-26.

The conclave focuses on AI-driven healthcare, next-gen drug discovery, personalised medicine, clinical research, biotech innovations, investment opportunities, industry-academia partnerships, and healthcare data security.

The Innovation Zone features a Startup Pavilion and an Incubator Pavilion, offering a platform for emerging ventures. Of the 700 startups that applied, 80 have been selected to showcase their breakthroughs. These startups will gain exposure to global investors, industry leaders, and mentorship opportunities.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “BioAsia 2025, in its 22nd edition, is assembling world leaders to explore AI-driven healthcare, data interoperability, and India’s clinical trial potential. This will be the most impactful BioAsia yet.”

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & IT, added, “BioAsia continues to be a global platform for healthcare innovation. With partners like Deloitte, BCG, EY-Parthenon, and HealthArk, this year’s discussions will shape the future of life sciences.”

BioAsia CEO Shakthi Nagappan highlighted India’s potential in life sciences and technology. “This edition will be a landmark, featuring global leaders like Amgen CEO Robert A Bradway and MSD CIO. We are also excited to welcome Dr S Somanath, whose space science expertise will offer fresh insights.”

Key speakers at the event include Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Queensland Governor Dr Jeannette Young, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Genome Institute of Singapore's Prof Patrick Tan.